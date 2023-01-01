Wahoo RGT Indoor Cycling App
Virtual Cycling For Real Cyclists
Ride, race and explore the ultra-realistic routes of Wahoo RGT. Get premium access with a Wahoo X membership which bundles together two of the best indoor cycling apps for one incredible price.
RIDE THE WORLD
With Real Roads, RGT lets you experience riding the world’s most iconic routes. Take on the most epic climbs. Take in stunning scenery. And immerse yourself in the next best thing to riding the real thing.
-
DUNOON CROSSOVER
The Dunoon Crossover; the first full in-game gravel and MTB experience. Made by riders, for riders.
-
LEUVEN CITY
Built in partnership with Deloitte and Leuven city, the route is a challenging 15.4 km, with punchy climbs contributing to 136 m of elevation.
-
IRON HORSE
The 27.8KM loop has over 300m of climbing and some pretty tough rolling sections. If you can stick with your group until the top of the big climb, expect to be in the mix at the end.
-
DIRTY REIVER
At just over 18km the course is suitable for all abilities. Steady climbs through the forest lead to the high point with views over the lake before a long descent, a twisting flat section and a final uphill sprint for the line.
-
DE REONDE
Located in the heart of Flanders the De Ronde Virtual Road is a 9 km route that takes in 168 vertical meters of climbing; most of it is on the famous cobbles. Including the Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont.
-
BORREGO SPRINGS
The course is simple. One 7.7 km lap climbs only 9m of elevation and has four long straights and seven corners. This makes it perfect for completing training sessions and group rides.
-
CANARY WHARF
The course is short but relatively technical, and there are plenty of corners which require the use of brakes making this perfect for crit racing.
-
CAP DE FORMENTOR
We start our ride on the edge of Port de Pollenca riding along the vibrant beachfront and port area. From here you can see the imposing mountains which await you.
-
MONT VENTOUX
Whether your racing up Ventoux like the pros or challenging yourself against one of cycling’s great adventures, you will be immersed from the first turn of the pedals. Climbing over 1500 meters in one ride.
-
PATERBERG
Expect to feel like a pro in the early season classics. You’re going to pick your way through the Belgian fields and rolling terrain before the Paterberg bites.
-
PIENZA
There is no doubt, the Italian countryside and Pienza are beautiful. The route is perfect for any type of rider, especially those looking to have some fun on a punchy course.
-
STELVIO
Expect to be immersed in one of the best climbs in Europe and feel like a pro as you push yourself to your limits. - The route isn’t meant to be easy, but you’ve got this; we believe in you.
-
TEMPELHOF AIRPORT
The course is located at Tempelhof Airport in Berlin and is the home to Germany’s largest fixed-gear bike race; The 8 Bar Crit.
YOUR RACE. YOUR RIDE.
Wahoo RGT allows you to easily create and schedule group rides, races and virtual gran fondos. Invite your friends to join and add virtual riders with specific power outputs to fill out your peloton and push the pace.
Learn how to create your own event here.
RACES
TIME TRIALS
ELIMINATION
GROUP RIDE
GROUP
TRAINING RIDE
MAKE YOUR MOVE
Put your bars to work on indoor rides with the unrivaled first-person realism of RGT Steering. Powered by RGT's advanced physics engine this new feature brings immersive game play into virtual cycling, adding fun to every ride, race and workout. Find your line, pace with the peloton or maneuver around fellow riders to add a level of strategy and mental engagement to your indoor rides.SHOP WAHOO X STEER BUNDLE
VOICE CHAT
Create new connections and chat with fellow riders on Wahoo RGT with the Voice Chat feature. Seamlessly join the public channel open to all Wahooligans on the free or premium memberships, or create a custom channel for you and your friends to enhance your connection while you ride.
VOICE CHAT
Create new connections and chat with fellow riders on Wahoo RGT with the Voice Chat feature. Seamlessly join the public channel open to all Wahooligans on the free or premium memberships, or create a custom channel for you and your friends to enhance your connection while you ride.
Relive.
Re-ride.
Recon.
With Magic Roads, Wahoo RGT gives you the ability to take a real route and turn into an immersive indoor ride. Want to relive an epic bike trip? Recon the course for your next race? Or train to snag the KOM on a local climb? Just upload the .GPX file of any route to create an accurate, realistic route that you can ride alone or with friends in minutes.Learn more
REAL PHYSICS
Wahoo RGT uses an advanced physics engine to make riding in the virtual world feel like you're riding on the road. Drafting, braking, and cornering looks and feels real.